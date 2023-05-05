Ronaldo and Neymar beyond Newcastle’s reach: Howe

Eddie Howe says Newcastle are not able to launch blockbuster moves for superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar despite the financial muscle of their Saudi owners.

Newcastle, 80 percent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have spent over £250 million ($315 million) on new players in the last three transfer windows.

With Howe’s side sitting third in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s visit from Arsenal, the Magpies look odds on to secure a lucrative berth in next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle’s impressive transformation since Howe took charge has made them a desirable destination for top players, with Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar and Al Nassr striker Ronaldo both linked with moves to St James’ Park recently.

But, asked on Friday about the prospect of some of the best players in the world coming to Newcastle, Howe told reporters: “It is best to discover them before they explode onto the world scene.

“We could not be able to come close to affording those players as they are the best players in the world.

“We are never going to be in a position currently to afford those transfer fees and wages, so we need to go underneath and find them young and develop them into the players they can be.”

Howe has made shrewd signings like Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier for relatively low fees, while spending larger sums to land Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Mega-money swoops for players of Neymar’s calibre remain out of Newcastle’s reach at present, but Howe knows that won’t stop the speculation.

“That kind of speculation has been there from day one since the takeover, really. Naturally everyone has then assumed the biggest names in world football will be going to Newcastle,” he said.

“Now we’ve not recruited that way. Financially, we can’t recruit that way at the moment, but also we have to bring the right people and the right players into the group.

“I will say the transfer market is such a complex decision, you can’t just pick a name and bring them in. There’s got to be a lot of thought going into what we’re doing both financially and looking at the players.”