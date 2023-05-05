Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla’s world record for fastest 5000 ODI runs

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam broke another world record on Friday, in the fourth ODI match against New Zealand, as he reached 19 runs in the match.

Not only did Babar Azam break the record, but he broke the record by a big difference, as he completed 5000 ODI runs in 97 innings.

Hashim Amla had broken Virat Kohli and Sir Vivian Richards record in 2015, when he completed 5000 ODI runs in 101 innings.

He had earlier missed Hashim Amla’s world record for fastest 4000 ODI runs by difference of just one innings, as he completed 4000 runs in 82 innings and Hashim Amla had done it in 81 innings.

Babar Azam had also levelled Virat Kohli’s world record for fastest 3000 T20I runs last year and shares fastest 2000 T20I runs record with Muhammad Rizwan.

Babar Azam scored 17 centuries and 26 half-centuries in his ODI career and would have to score next 1000 runs in 25 innings to break Hashim Amla’s record of fastest 6000 ODI runs.