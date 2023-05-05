Heathrow strike: Passengers warned of possible delays as security staff walk out

Unions claim the industrial action will cause ‘inevitable disruption’ but airport bosses say they have contingency plans in place to help passengers.

Travellers are being warned that they could face disruption at Heathrow Airport in the UK as security staff go on strike over the coronation and bank holiday weekend.

Around 1,400 members of the Unite union based at Terminal 5 begin the latest wave of walkouts today (4 May) after last-minute talks over a pay dispute broke down.

Industrial action is scheduled from 4 to 6 May and again from 9 to 10 and 25 to 26 May.

Unite says Heathrow Airport is set for “May mayhem” warning that the industrial action will cause “inevitable disruption and delays”.

The strikes have the potential to cause disruption for millions of passengers travelling through the airport over the weekend of King Charles’s Coronation.

Heathrow bosses have advised people to check the status of their flight before travelling. Passengers have been advised to arrive no earlier than two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights.

Travellers will also only be able to bring two items of carry-on luggage through security on strike days. Handbags and laptop bags do count but checked baggage isn’t affected.

British Airways, the only airline that operates out of Terminal 5, is offering passengers the chance to check-in hand luggage for free to reduce pressure on security checkpoints.