Scholarship program started in 25 best global varsities to facilitate youth: Ahsan

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has formally established a National Task Force on Human Resource and Skill Development to develop a strategy and action plan for human resource development.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting was attended by the Planning Commission secretary, chief economist, members of the Planning Commission and other relevant stakeholders.

The taskforce will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current state of human resource development and skills gap in Pakistan and recommend a way forward for harnessing the country’s human resource potential.

It will comprise representatives from relevant public organizations as well as leading private firms, including representatives of the academia, industry and businesses.

The task force will develop short-, medium-, and long-term action plans for human resource development in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including ministries, private sector organizations, educational institutions, and civil society organizations.

Similarly, the task force will also develop innovative approaches to address the skills mismatch in the country, such as by promoting apprenticeships, internships, and on-the-job training, and by enhancing the quality and relevance of education and training programs.

It will foster partnerships and collaborations with relevant international organizations.

Meanwhile, addressing at the launch of the review report on Pakistan Human Capital, conducted by the World Bank, Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the development of human resource is the key to the development of nations, while the fourth industrial revolution has created new challenges for every sector.

He further said a scholarship program has been started in the 25 best universities of the world to equip the youth with modern education.

In order to give practical experience to the youth, make them skilled and adapt their skills to the modern requirements, the initiatives of Empowered Youth, Pakistan Innovation Fund and provision of agricultural loans have been initiated, the minister said.

Furthermore, he added that by providing resources and facilities for the promotion of the IT sector and freelancing, job opportunities are being provided to the youth and women.

“Providing equality and equal opportunities among all the provinces and classes in the country is our first priority in the restoration and development of the country’s economy,” he added.

To bring Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the national mainstream, the minister said, special projects are being launched in the fields of education, law and order, public health and infrastructure.

Furthermore, he said that in order to empower the youth and ensure their participation in national decisions, 60,000 internships, laptop schemes and agricultural loans should be implemented in private and public development projects under the Empowered Youth Program.