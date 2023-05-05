JIT visits PTI’s supremo residence Zaman Park

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) team led by Imran Kishore visited PTI Chairman Imran khan’s residence at Zaman Park today (Friday) in 10 cases registered in Police stations against former prime minister.

Earlier, JIT could not visit Zaman Park because Imran Khan was in Islamabad to appear before the Islamabad High Court.

The JIT team official also visited Zaman Park on Thursday to serve notices about visit; however, team official was not given access to the Zaman Park’s administration.

It is pertinent to note that on May 19, Lahore Police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, leaving several policemen and PTI activists injured during the clash.

Notably, the operation was carried out at a time when Imran Khan was away attending a hearing in an Islamabad court.

More than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted after previous unsuccessful rounds at the location to arrest Imran Khan.

The police have removed camps set up outside Imran Khan’s residence using cranes. PTI activists confronted the police as it removed impediments leading to Imran’s residence.

The activists pelted stones at the security personnel and beat them up with batons, leaving at least three policemen injured who were shifted to Services Hospital.

The police retaliated with baton-charge and managed to break through the gate of Zaman Park and gain entry into the premises.