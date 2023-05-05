Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

New Zealand to host new international women’s rugby tournament

It will drive "overall competitiveness of women's international rugby"
AFP May 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>AFP/File</p>

AFP/File

World champions New Zealand will host an inaugural tournament involving the top six women’s international rugby teams this year, the sport’s governing body said Friday.

World Rugby hopes the new competition builds on the success of last year’s women’s world cup, when a sell-out crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park saw home side New Zealand edge England in the final.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said he also hopes the new annual event will drive the “overall competitiveness of women’s international rugby”.

The ‘WXV 1’ tournament will kick off in New Zealand in October with a total of nine Test matches played over three weekends.

The inaugural competition will involve the top three teams from this year’s Six Nations – England, France and Wales – plus the best three from the Pacific Four Series in July involving New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

“This offers fans another opportunity to witness the best of women’s rugby,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.

new zealand

women

rugby tournament

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div