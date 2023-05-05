New Zealand to host new international women’s rugby tournament

World champions New Zealand will host an inaugural tournament involving the top six women’s international rugby teams this year, the sport’s governing body said Friday.

World Rugby hopes the new competition builds on the success of last year’s women’s world cup, when a sell-out crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park saw home side New Zealand edge England in the final.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said he also hopes the new annual event will drive the “overall competitiveness of women’s international rugby”.

The ‘WXV 1’ tournament will kick off in New Zealand in October with a total of nine Test matches played over three weekends.

The inaugural competition will involve the top three teams from this year’s Six Nations – England, France and Wales – plus the best three from the Pacific Four Series in July involving New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

“This offers fans another opportunity to witness the best of women’s rugby,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement.