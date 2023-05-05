Massive raid in Karachi: Hundreds of thousands of US dollars seized

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a massive raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested two suspects involved in illegal currency trading.

The raiding party seized 10,000 US dollars and Rs1.95 million from the currency traders.

A case has been registered against both accused and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested passengers and two agents at Karachi’s Jinnah Airport trying to travel to Canada on fake visas, FIA told media on Tuesday.

One of the passengers named Nemat Ali was detained during the immigration process who was trying to leave Pakistan on fake documents, whereas the other two agents were arrested from the airport’s parking on the given information by Nemat Ali.

The FIA handed over the accused to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further action.