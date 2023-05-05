IHC CJ adjourns judicial complex vandalism case after AC’s counsel fails to appear

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case of Judicial Complex vandalism and adjourned the hearing after Islamabad Assistant Commissioner’s advocate failed to appear.

Assistant lawyer told court that lawyer barrister Rizwan Abbasi was busy in another court and pleaded hearing should be adjourned.

State Council said then a case should be adjourned for a week as petitioner’s lawyer will also appear in the next case hearing.

State Council and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to note that court had asked the parties for arguments on the contempt petition today wherein District and Sessions judge and IG Police submitted the report.

Syed Tahir Kazim—representative of the IG office—appeared in the court.

The court adjourned the hearing on the contempt petition against Imran Khan till next week.