SCO summit: Bilawal slams India’s accusations of cross-border terror

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council meeting was immediately amended – to reflect the country’s official stance – after his Indian counterpart accused Pakistan of cross-border terror.

Jaishankar, in his address at a conclave of the SCO, said taking eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to security interests of the grouping – in an attempt to link terrorism in Afghanistan with Pakistan.

However, India’s attempt to disrupt the atmosphere met with a swift and decisive response, after Bilawal stated: “We should refrain from using terrorism as a tool for scoring diplomatic points”.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is crucial for fostering economic cooperation and maintaining global peace and stability.

During the speech, in the presence of China’s Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, the federal minister highlighted the enduring historical, cultural, civilizational, and geographical bonds between all member countries

“Pakistan has made greater efforts than any other nation to eradicate terrorism,” he asserted.

In addition, Bilawal Bhutto stated that any breach of Security Council resolutions goes against the objectives of the council and violates international laws.

Indian external affairs minister Jaishankar welcomed Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting being held in Goa, India.

This is an important event, as it provides an opportunity to discuss key issues with his counterparts from other countries.

“I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced,” said Jaishankar at meet.

Yesterday, in a video message, Bilawal said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Pak, Tajikistan agree to enhance bilateral ties

Earlier, on the sidelines of the big meeting at Benaulim in Goa, Mr Bilawal held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin.

Both discussed broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties and early completion of connectivity projects in particular CASA-1000.

He expressed the hope that SCO will emerge as successful forum towards its objectives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has become the first senior leader from Pakistan to visit India in almost 12 years.

About SCO

Formed by Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization.

It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population.

The SCO has been expanded to include India and Pakistan.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been fraught for decades and they have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir issue.