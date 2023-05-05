Indian counterpart welcomes Bilawal at regional meet SCO

Indian external affairs minister Jaishankar welcomed Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday for the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting being held in Goa, India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has arrived at the conference hall to attend the meeting.

This is an important event, as it provides an opportunity to discuss key issues with his counterparts from other countries.

“I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced,” said Jaishankar at meet.

Yesterday, in a video message, Bilawal said he looks forward to constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Pak, Tajikistan agree to enhance bilateral ties

Earlier, on the sidelines of the big meeting at Benaulim in Goa, Mr Bilawal held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin.

Both discussed broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties and early completion of connectivity projects in particular CASA-1000.

He expressed the hope that SCO will emerge as successful forum towards its objectives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has become the first senior leader from Pakistan to visit India in almost 12 years.

About SCO

Formed by Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization.

It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40% of the world population.

The SCO has been expanded to include India and Pakistan.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been fraught for decades and they have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir issue.

