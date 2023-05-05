Amber Heard quits Hollywood, moves to Spain

Famous American actress Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood to move to Madrid, Spain with her two-year-old daughter, for what appears to be a fresh start.

According to reports citing sources, Heard has made her relocation to Madrid permanent, with her two year-old daughter Oonagh Paige in tow.

This comes about a year after the actress’ highly publicized defamation trial with husband Johnny Depp.

A source close to the actor stated “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project”.

Last week, it was revealed in the ‘Aquaman 2’ trailer at Comic-Con that Heard will still be starring in the highly anticipated sequel.

The crew has finished filming for quite some time, which means this could be the final film Amber appears in, until a future return.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amber Heard is bilingual and well-versed in Spanish. Reportedly, the Aquaman star wants to raise her daughter away from the noise and is happy in Madrid.

In 2019, Jhonny Depp sued Heard for $50 million and claimed that she only lied about him abusing her for which she was able to obtain more alimony in divorce settlement.

Later, she countersued him for $100 million and lost the trial in June 2022. She was ordered by court to pay his ex-husband $10 million in compensatory damages plus 350,000 in punitive damages.

The high-profile case was settled back in December for the sum of $1 million.

The 37-year-old had sold her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million and spent plenty of time since then in Spain.