‘Sigh of relief’ for Punjab’s matric, inter students

The Punjab education board revised its passing marks policy for practical exams, stating that students who score 33% or higher in their theory exams will now automatically pass their practical exams.

The policy, which was adopted by the Punjab education board, will take effect after the 2023 annual review. However, the official endorsement of the policy is still pending.

Previously, students who performed well in their theory exams still had to pass their practical exams to qualify. Failing in practical exams resulted in the requirement to take both theory and practical exams again, even if they performed well in their theory exams.

According to official sources, the decision was made after a study was conducted by the education boards in Punjab. The new policy is expected to reduce the burden on students, who will no longer have to worry about failing their practical exams even if they have performed well in their theory exams.

The revised policy is likely to be welcomed by students across the province, as it provides more flexibility in terms of their examination results. It is also expected to encourage more students to take up practical subjects and to perform better in their theory exams.