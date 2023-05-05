ECP Toshakhana case: Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on May 10

Islamabad District and Sessions Courts Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on Friday announced the reserved verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan and announced PTI chairman to be inducted on May 10.

The court has summoned the former premier on May10 in person. The court has rejected both applications of the Imran Khan and gave verdict in favour of the ECP lawyers.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyers Saad Hassan and Amjad Parvez and Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris and Khalid Yusuf while PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha appeared before the court.

Court rejects PTI lawyers petitions

Khawaja Haris pleaded a petition has been filed for against the admissibility of the ToshaKhana case. He said petition against the admissibility of the case was filed under the Elections Act.

Khawaja Haris said Sessions court could not directly hear the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, Islamabad district and sessions court adjourned the Toshakhana case hearing again against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan till May 5 over Imran’s council absence.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry appeared in the court of Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar and requested the court to adjourn the hearing as lead counsel Khawaja Harris was not available.

Faisal also submitted a petition seeking an exemption for Imran Khan in today’s hearing citing security threats.

After hearing arguments, the court approved the exemption plea and summoned arguments on the admissibility of the ECP case on May 5.

PDM led federal government filed a reference against PTI Chairman accused him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations.

ECP after investigations had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.