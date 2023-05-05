FIA money laundering case: Moonis Elahi’s wife, seven others get interim bail

Lahore District and Sessions Court on Friday granted interim bail of eight accused including Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi in FIA money laundering case.

The court has extended the interim bail of the accused till May 18.

The duty judge conducted the hearing as the judge was on leave.

The court sought an investigation report from the FIA on the next hearing.

Sessions Court also accepted Rasikh Elahi request for a one-day attendance waiver.

Rasikh Elahi lawyer pleaded his client has been suffering from fever and could not appear in court.

Court granted interim bail to Tahrim Elahi, Zara Elahi, Ahmed Faran Atiqur Rehman, Shujauddin and others.

