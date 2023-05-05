Saudi Arabia launches e-visas for several nations

Saudi Arabia has replaced visa stickers with electronic visas in seven countries, including the UAE, India, and the Philippines, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry stated that instead of placing a sticker on the passport, QR codes are now used to read the necessary data. The new system was introduced on May 1 at Saudi Arabia’s missions in the UAE, India, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This move is part of the country’s broader efforts to automate consular services and “develop a mechanism for granting different kinds of visas, including work, residence, and visit visas”, as reported by the Saudi Gazette. The electronic visa system will streamline the visa application process and allow for a more efficient issuance of visas to those who wish to visit or work in Saudi Arabia.

The introduction of the electronic visa system is a significant step for Saudi Arabia, as it aligns with the country’s goal to modernize its systems and processes. It will make it easier for those who want to travel to Saudi Arabia, and help the government to manage visa applications more efficiently.

The QR code system is already in place in several countries, and it has proven to be a reliable and efficient way to process visa applications. The introduction of electronic visas is expected to further simplify the process and reduce waiting times for visa applicants. It will also help to ensure greater security and reduce the risk of fraud, which is an important consideration for Saudi Arabia.

Overall, this move by Saudi Arabia is a positive step towards modernizing its visa issuance process and is expected to make it easier for individuals to visit and work in the country.