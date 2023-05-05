Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

SAMAA TV’s Jhelum correspondent Imtiaz Baig found dead

Initial medical report comes out
Syed Zulfiqar Haider May 05, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Imtiaz Baig. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Imtiaz Baig. PHOTO/FILE

SAMAA TV Jhelum correspondent Imtiaz Baig passed away in an ‘accident’ after he fell from a height and met with deadly head injury.

Punjab Forensic Science Rawalpindi team has reached Jhelum district Hospital and performed forensic examination of the dead body before the post-mortem. Body and blood samples were sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

After forensic, DHQ doctors performed postmortem of the body.

As per the initial medical report, the incident occurred due to a falling from a height while deep head injury was the cause of death.

Jhelum hospital administration said final cause of death will be determined upon receipt of the forensic laboratory report.

Jhelum DPO said Imtiaz Baig has injury marks on his head and face and cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report. Jhelum top cop said Police started investigation after gathering evidence from the incident.

Who was Imtiaz Baig?

Imtiaz Baig was associated with SAMAA TV for 8 years.

SAMAA TV management expressed its condolences to the family of Imtiaz Baig.

Punjab IG asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) to report the incident and ordered a complete investigation into the incident.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident an sought report from the relevant authorities.

Samaa TV

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div