SAMAA TV’s Jhelum correspondent Imtiaz Baig found dead

SAMAA TV Jhelum correspondent Imtiaz Baig passed away in an ‘accident’ after he fell from a height and met with deadly head injury.

Punjab Forensic Science Rawalpindi team has reached Jhelum district Hospital and performed forensic examination of the dead body before the post-mortem. Body and blood samples were sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory.

After forensic, DHQ doctors performed postmortem of the body.

As per the initial medical report, the incident occurred due to a falling from a height while deep head injury was the cause of death.

Jhelum hospital administration said final cause of death will be determined upon receipt of the forensic laboratory report.

Jhelum DPO said Imtiaz Baig has injury marks on his head and face and cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report. Jhelum top cop said Police started investigation after gathering evidence from the incident.

Who was Imtiaz Baig?

Imtiaz Baig was associated with SAMAA TV for 8 years.

SAMAA TV management expressed its condolences to the family of Imtiaz Baig.

Punjab IG asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) to report the incident and ordered a complete investigation into the incident.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident an sought report from the relevant authorities.