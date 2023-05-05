AGP submits PTI-govt talks report in Supreme Court

After the round of talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Shehbaz-led government to decide the date of the polls ended, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) is to hear the petition today for holding elections on the same day across the country.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will hear the case at 11:30 am.

PTI-govt talks report submitted

Meanwhile, the ruling alliance negotiations committee head and Finance Czar Ishaq Dar through Attorney General submitted final report of talks held with PTI over the election date.

In the report, it was noted that there was positive progress in the negotiations between the parties on the elections date issue, adding government allies showed flexibility.

It added government and the main opposition party have ended a crucial round of talks with a consensus on holding simultaneous national and provincial elections in the country.

The reply concluded that “As is evident from the foregoing, significant progress has been made since the dialogue process began. The coalition partners believe that political issues can best be resolved through dialogue and are ready to resume the same in the larger national interest.

The petition

In a petition submitted by a citizen named Sardar Kashif Khan, the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and key political parties have been named as respondents.

The petition argues that holding the general elections of the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies together would be in the interests of justice, equity, and fulfilling constitutional imperatives.

Read also: Top 10 takeaways from SC’s order in Punjab elections case

The petition further contends that holding simultaneous elections would ensure that they are carried out honestly, justly, fairly, and in accordance with the law. The caretaker setups that would be put in place for the elections would help to achieve this.

According to the petition, having political governments in power in the provinces while general elections are being held for the National Assembly has the potential to adversely affect the National Assembly election more than in the inverse situation. This is because provincial governments have operational control of all day-to-day affairs in the respective National Assembly constituencies (other than those in Islamabad Capital Territory).

Moreover, holding elections simultaneously would save billions of rupees and the expenses could be included in the budget for the upcoming year. It would also require the armed forces and police only once instead of multiple times, allowing them to devote more time to their principal duties. This would free up law enforcement agencies to focus on improving the country’s law and order situation instead.

The petition also highlights that elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies would be held based on the results of the 2017 census while those to the National, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies would be conducted on the latest census figures. The petition urges that such a situation should preferably be avoided as it could lead to unforeseen complications.

In addition, the petition notes that the difference in the date previously ordered by the apex court for holding polls in Punjab and the one suggested by the government in October was “only a few months so there was no significant harm or delay.” It further suggests that the parliament could address the issues of delaying the Punjab and KP polls by passing a constitutional amendment.