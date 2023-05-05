New cemetery for WWI soldiers to be built in France

Construction was launched Thursday for a new cemetery in northern France that will be used to bury freshly discovered remains of World War I soldiers.

Bones are regularly found in the fields of northeastern France that were the scene of mass killings during the trench warfare of the 1914-1918 conflict.

Ongoing excavation work for a new canal in the area linking the town of Compiegne to Aubencheul-au-Bac over 107 kilometres (66 miles) is expected to lead to the discovery of hundreds of new remains.

The new cemetery, financed by Britain and Canada with capacity for 1,200 graves, will be located next to an existing British facility in the village of Loos-en-Gohelle, near the city of Lens.

There are some “100,000 soldiers underneath the grounds of the battlefields of France who have still got to be found,” the head of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Claire Horton, said on Thursday.

“Every time they put a digger in the ground, they find somebody,” she added, saying that an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 men died around the area of the cemetery.

The 3,000 CWGC-maintained cemeteries in France are almost full, with the last new facility opened in 2011.

The new graves in Loos-en-Gohelle are expected to be ready at the end of 2024.