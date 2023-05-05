Maryam Nawaz challenges Bushra Bibi to initiate legal proceeding against her

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife and former first lady, Bushra Bibi, would get exposed in the court for her wrongdoings.

This was said by Maryam Nawaz in a tweet after Bushra Bibi sent a legal notice to her citing defamatory, false, frivolous, and slanderous allegations.

The notice was sent by Advocate Fareed, who mentioned the specific speech given by Maryam Nawaz at the PML-N convention in Lahore.

First, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet said the “veiled lady” Bushra Bibi should appear before the court to answer for her wrongdoings instead of sending a legal notice to Maryam Nawaz.

She said Maryam Nawaz had exposed all the “imposters” who looted the country ruthlessly.

Aurangzeb said all the cases related to the wife of Imran Khan were in the courts, and it was better for her to face them.

She said the “veiled lady” did not confine herself to her home, but also remained involved in taking bribe.

Maryam quoted this tweet and said that by opting for a legal suit against her, Bushra Bibi would at least go to court.

Where, she added that the former first lady would have to answer for her thefts.

Referring to the audio leaks of ex-first lady, PML-N leader said the evidence of corruption against Bushra were present in her own voice.