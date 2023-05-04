PM Shehbaz urges institutions to uphold rule of law and constitution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while emphasising all institutions to fulfill their constitutional obligations within their designated scope said that the government’s aims is to ensure the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution throughout the country.

Talking to media in London, he remarked that the government is committed to tackling the challenges faced by the country and expressed his optimism that they will be resolved soon.

The Prime Minister further added that wheat production has seen a significant increase this year, the highest in the last decade. He said he will return to Pakistan after the end of two events in London.

Mr Sharif went on to say that justice must be visible and accessible to all through the court system, adding that it is crucial for everyone to uphold the supremacy of the constitution and law, and for each institution to fulfill its constitutional role within its respective boundaries. “This is essential for the security, stability, and development of Pakistan,” he said and added the Parliament is fully engaged in promoting this vision, and it is imperative that all institutions do their part to support it.

PM Shehbaz further added that double standards can never be beneficial for any society. He pointed out that in the past, the opposition was incarcerated on false charges. Therefore, all institutions, including the Supreme Court and Parliament, must work for the betterment of the country while upholding the constitution and the law.