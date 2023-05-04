Shahid Afridi hosts Pakistan team at home for dinner

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi hosted Pakistan team once again at his home for the dinner, as he wished the team all the best for remaining matches.

Skipper Babar Azam could not come to the dinner but all other big stars Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and others were present.

It has become a tradition that Shahid Afridi hosts the team at his home, whenever they come to Karachi for any match.

Shahid Afridi had earlier today, revealed in Samaa TV’s show Game, Set and Match that he had invited the team for dinner.