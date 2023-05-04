Pakistan team could make numerous changes for fourth ODI

Pakistan team management could make several changes in the playing XI for the fourth ODI match as Muhammad Nawaz will miss the match due to an injury and Fakhar Zaman could be rested due to the back pain, making way for Shan Masood.

Samaa TV learnt from the sources that Iftikhar Ahmed could also get a chance in the fourth match, as Abdullah Shafique failed to impress much in ODIs.

Usama Mir could play with fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan for the first time in the team, as he might replace Muhammad Nawaz, who suffered a finger injury in the third match.

Naseem Shah could also be rested and Haris Rauf could be brought in the playing XI.

Pakistan are looking to become No.1 ODI team by whitewashing the Kiwis for the second time in five-match ODI series.

Skipper Babar Azam is only 19 runs away from becoming the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs, a record which is held by Hashim Amla currently.