Google confirms release of Pixel Fold - No gap foldable design steals show!

Google has confirmed that its fabled foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, is indeed a reality. After numerous leaks, the company has announced that the Pixel Fold is set to be unveiled on May 10, meaning that interested parties won’t have long to wait before they can get their hands on the device.

At present, we only have a teaser video to look at, but the phone’s sleek metallic sides and two-tone metal-glass finish on the rear panel suggest that it will be an enticing offering.

What’s most notable about the Pixel Fold, however, is its apparent lack of a gap between its two halves. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a V-shaped wedge between its two halves, leaked renders suggest that the Pixel Fold will adopt the no-gap look of the Oppo Find N2.

This design is not only more aesthetically pleasing, but it also serves to block dust and liquid particles from getting between the two halves of the phone. Reports suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will adopt a similar design in the months to come.

The Google Store has put up a banner in anticipation of the Pixel Fold’s launch, but aside from that, the company is keeping its cards close to its chest.

Specifications and UI information will be revealed at the inaugural day of Google’s I/O developers conference next week. However, leaks have revealed that the Pixel Fold will retail for around $1,700, a significant amount for a first-gen foldable phone bearing the Pixel brand name.

Interestingly, rumors suggest that Google will include a Pixel Watch as a freebie with the purchase of the Pixel Fold, making the price somewhat more palatable.

The phone will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip and will feature two OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates for an optimal content viewing experience. The primary camera on the back is rumored to be a 64-megapixel sensor, with a 12MP ultrawide snapper and a 10MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom output.

Other leaks suggest a 48MP/10MP/10MP camera setup instead. Android 13 will run the show on the software side, with Pixel-exclusive large-screen optimizations in the pipeline.

The Pixel Fold will likely be available for pre-order by the end of May in the U.S., but international availability may be more limited. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about Google’s exciting new offering.