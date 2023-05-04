Thief returns stolen mobile phone of blind muezzin in Karachi

In a heartening turn of events, the thief who stole the mobile phone of a blind muezzin at a masjid in Karachi has returned the phone out of pity.

The incident occurred at the Gulistan e Johar Block 15 Masjid where Qari Amjad, the blind muezzin, had his mobile phone stolen.

However, after news of the theft went viral, the thief reportedly panicked and returned the phone through a bike rider.

According to information provided by the bike rider, the person who had booked the ride was named Hassan Iqbal and he had booked it from Gulshan Iqbal.

The thief had specifically requested that the stolen mobile phone be returned to Qari Amjad.

The affected muezzin expressed his satisfaction on getting his phone back and was grateful for the return of his valuable possession.

The administrator of the Masjid has revealed that despite the thief’s promise to return the money, it has not yet been received.

Efforts are also underway by the police officials to locate the person who booked the bike ride for the thief. The authorities are attempting to determine whether this individual was indeed the thief or not.