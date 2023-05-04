Imran once again resorts to diatribe against establishment

Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has stated his intention to avoid any conflicts with the judiciary while once again lampooning the former army chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa.

During an informal conversation with reporters at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Khan clarified that the reference against Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa came from higher up than ex-ISI DG General (retd) Faiz Hameed, not from himself.

The PTI chief expressed concern about the growing number of cases against him, jokingly comparing them to his cricketing scores, where he had scored 170 runs but had yet to score a double century in cases. However, he expressed confidence in reaching that milestone soon.

In response to a question regarding the PTI’s stance on corrupt officials after returning to government, Khan reiterated his party’s promise to take action according to the rule of law.

On the issue of talks with the Taliban, Khan clarified that his party had been engaging in discussions with the Afghan government on how to send back members of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were returning to Pakistan.

He emphasized that the talks were with the government of the Afghan Taliban and that Generals (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were also involved in the discussions.

Khan expressed surprise at the ex-army chief’s statement that the country lacked combat capability.

Regarding the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Khan emphasized his desire to avoid any disagreements with the judiciary. He stated that he was convinced that the law is equal for all and that the answer should be taken from Faiz Isa.

However, he later discovered that the motive behind filing the reference was something else.

When asked about the formation of a new government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khan stated that the region is being run by someone influential.

In response to another question, the former prime minister said that his government had decided to sever ties with India on August 5, 2019, based on the termination of the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He added that the foreign minister’s visit to India indicated that Pakistan had accepted the move.

Lastly, when asked about the briefing on the economic plan to the American officials, Khan reiterated his belief in maintaining good relations with all countries, including the United States.

However, he emphasized that Pakistan would not be subservient to any foreign power.