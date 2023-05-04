Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 4rd May 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 4rd May 2023 May 04, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 4rd May 2023 Recommended FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart ahead of Goa SCO Summit Baby animals join Mandela on banknotes 8 govt school teachers killed in Parachinar in separate incidents Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport Supreme Court of Pakistan announces summer vacation 2023