Pakistan only two matches away from becoming World No.1 ODI team

Babar Azam needs 19 runs to break Hashim Amla's record for fastest 5000 ODI runs
Samaa Web Desk May 04, 2023
<p>Babar Azam has brought Pakistan team on third position in ODI Ranking. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team are only two wins away from becoming World No.1 in the ICC ODI Rankings as 3-0 lead against New Zealand have brought them to the third position, jumping two spots, as they started the series at fifth place.

Pakistan were at sixth place in the ODI rankings when Babar Azam became skipper in 2019 and has won three series out of last four since 2021.

But he brought them to the third position and now they are only two wins away from achieving a historic whitewash against the Kiwis.

Green shirts had whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 last time in 2003, when New Zealand had come to Pakistan.

Overall it would be Pakistan’s eighth ODI whitewash with score of 5-0, first since Pakistan whitewashed Zimbabwe in 2018.

The No.1 ODI batter for last two years, Babar Azam is also on verge of breaking another record, as he needs only 19 runs to become fastest batter to score 5000 runs.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq also have a chance to become first Pakistani pair to combine and have 10 century partnerships in ODI cricket, as they levelled Younis Khan and Muhammad Yousaf’s record in the last match.

pakistan vs New Zealand

pakistan cricket

Babar Azam

