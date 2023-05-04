WhatsApp just changed game with two major updates

WhatsApp shakes things up with exciting updates to its app! The messaging giant has just announced two major changes that are sure to make sharing photos and conducting polls even more fun and user-friendly.

First up, forwarding media with captions just got an upgrade. No longer will you have to worry about missing out on adding context to your forwarded images, because now you can keep, delete, or rewrite captions entirely!

Plus, you can also add captions to photos and videos when sharing them with others. But that’s not all – WhatsApp is also allowing users to share documents with captions.

So whether you’re sending a newspaper article or a work document, now you can add a caption before sharing it.

The second update is all about polls. WhatsApp is adding new features to make polling even more engaging, including the ability to create single-vote polls for definitive answers.

Plus, users can now search for polls in their chats and stay up-to-date on poll results with new notifications.

These updates are already rolling out globally, so keep an eye out for them in the coming weeks.

And if that’s not enough, WhatsApp has also expanded the ability to have multiple devices with the same account. Exciting times ahead for WhatsApp users!