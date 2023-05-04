FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart ahead of Goa SCO Summit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa, India.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional, and international issues.

During the meeting, Bilawal assured Lavrov of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as food security, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

He emphasized that the SCO provided a platform to explore new avenues of collaboration and coordination with Russia.

Bilawal arrives in India

The foreign minister on Thursday landed in India’s Goa via special plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFM Summit 2023.

He was welcomed by Indian authorities upon arrival.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in the last 12 years.

The foreign minister would be attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

FM Bilawal had also attended the last SCO CFM meeting held in July last year in Tashkent.

First media interaction

FM Bilawal said he felt immense happiness on arriving in Goa, and he hoped that SCO Summit will be a successful one.

FM had consulted with political leaders before departing to India.

The foreign minister telephoned JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameer Jamaat e Islami Siraj ul Haq, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, Balochistan National Party leader Tahir Banjo and took them into confidence regarding his participation SCO summit in India.

Video messages

FM Bilawal released two separate video messages, one prior to his departure and another after reaching Goa.

“My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership,” the foreign minister said in the video message before his departure.

Bilawal said he looked forward to engaging the countries which were part of this organization.