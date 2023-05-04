Battle of smartwatches: Samsung takes on Apple with incredible new features!

Samsung is gearing up to release a major update for its Galaxy Watches, which will bring several new health-focused features to the devices.

One UI 5 Watch is set to launch later this year and will include a range of features aimed at helping users better understand their personal wellness.

These features will be split into three categories: sleep health, general health, and always-on safety.

In terms of sleep health, Samsung’s new “Sleep Insights UI” will allow users to track their sleeping patterns and gain insights into how to improve their sleep habits.

The feature will also score a person’s sleep and offer coaching to help them wake up feeling refreshed.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch will mute notifications automatically when it detects the wearer is sleeping, creating a more conducive environment for rest.

The new general health features will include personalized running analytics and individualized interval training programs, helping users create effective workouts.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro owners will also enjoy an expanded version of Route Workout, which helps track running, walking, hiking, and cycling routes.

Perhaps the most exciting additions are the emergency safety features. Fall detection will be enabled by default, and users can add personal medical information that first responders can access in an emergency.

These features have been available on Apple Watches for some time, and their arrival on Galaxy Watches is sure to be welcomed by many.

Overall, the One UI 5 Watch update looks set to bring a range of useful new features to Samsung’s Galaxy Watches, making them even more attractive to health-conscious consumers.