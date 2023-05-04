Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s court appearance on wheel chair

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that his party only recognise the decision of the Supreme Court’s 4-3 bench.

During a media interaction in London, a journalist asked the PML-N leader about the same-day elections case scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday. Nawaz Sharif replied by stating that his party only recognizes the decision made by a 4-3 bench of the Supreme Court, and not a 3-2 bench.

Another journalist without mentioning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan asked that some individuals who once ridiculed illness are now using wheelchairs to appear in court to which Mr Sharif replied that he believed it was a sign from Allah Almighty and that he had entrusted his affairs to Him.

Earlier, the former PM also met economic experts from China and Britain.

During the meeting, the economic problems faced by Pakistan and their solutions came under discussion. Mr Sharif also appreciated the opinion of experts.