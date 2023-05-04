Priyanka Chopra fired from three movies after botched surgery

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood star and former Miss World, has recently spoken about her struggles with a botched facial surgery that led to her being dropped from three movies and a spiral into depression.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she underwent nose surgery after experiencing trouble breathing.

However, the surgery was botched, and the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, causing it to collapse and altering her face.

She was subsequently dropped from three films she was working on and became convinced her career was over before it had begun.

Chopra shared that she went into a deep depression after the surgery, but her father, a doctor himself, convinced her to undergo corrective surgery and held her hand through it.

With her father’s support, the actress regained her confidence and slowly returned to the film industry.

She credited director Anil Sharma, who encouraged her to “give it your all” after she was dropped from a lead to a supporting character.

Chopra’s career eventually bounced back, leading her to the United States, where she starred in films like The White Tiger and Baywatch.

The actress, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas, is also starring in the espionage series Citadel alongside Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

Chopra and Jonas were married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti, in January last year via surrogate.

The couple was recently spotted on the pink carpet at a screening of the film Love Again, where Chopra stunned in an elaborate fishtail dress, while Jonas proudly held her hand.