Never miss message again - Learn how to retrieve deleted WhatsApp chats

Have you ever received a notification for a WhatsApp message only to find out that it has been deleted by the sender before you could read it?

This can be frustrating, but fortunately, there are ways to read deleted messages on WhatsApp.

In this article, we will discuss some of the methods to retrieve deleted messages on WhatsApp for Android users.

Method 1: Check Notification History

Android users can easily check their notification history to read deleted WhatsApp messages. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to your phone’s ‘Settings’.

Scroll down and tap on ‘Apps & Notifications’.

Select ‘Notifications’.

Tap on ‘Notification history’.

Toggle the button next to ‘Use notification history’ to turn it on.

Once the notification history is turned on, you will be able to see notifications of WhatsApp messages even if they are deleted.

Method 2: Use Third-Party App

Another option to retrieve deleted WhatsApp messages is by using a third-party data recovery app.

One such app is “Get Deleted Messages.” Here’s how you can use it:

Download and install the ‘Get Deleted Messages’ app from the Google Play Store.

Grant all the required permissions the app asks for.

Whenever a message is deleted on WhatsApp, open the app to check the deleted message.

Method 3: Restore from Backup

You can also retrieve deleted messages by regularly backing up your WhatsApp data and then restoring messages from an earlier backup on your phone. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Navigate to Chats and select Chat Backup.

Choose a prior backup that includes the deleted messages.

However, keep in mind that this method can be time-consuming as it involves uninstalling the app and then logging in again to perform the backup.

While it can be frustrating to receive a notification for a message that has been deleted, there are several ways to retrieve it.

By checking notification history, using a third-party app, or restoring from a backup, you can easily read deleted WhatsApp messages on your Android device.