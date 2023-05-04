TTP terrorist involved in Sri Lankan team attack killed in DI Khan

Acting on a tip-off, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police killed a Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) member who was involved in the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2008.

In a major success for police, the most wanted terrorist of the outlawed TTP Khyara group, Iqbal alias Bali, was killed in a police encounter in Dera Ismail Khan.

The operation was carried out on secret information received by the police.

The encounter took place in the early hours of the morning, during which Iqbal alias Bali and his accomplices were killed.

Read more: Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

The police have recovered weapons and explosives from the site of the encounter.

Iqbal alias Bali was wanted by KP and Punjab police in 26 cases of terrorism and target killing.

The price of his head was fixed at Rs10.5 million, and he was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in the country.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) DI Khan chapter, the slain terrorist was wanted in 21 cases of terrorism, target killing, and kidnapping of policemen.

He was also wanted by the Multan police in five separate cases.

The slain terrorist was also involved in the recent District Headquarters Hospital suicide blast, which claimed the lives of several people, including senior police officials.

In addition, he was one of the masterminds behind the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.