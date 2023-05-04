Indian Bridge team reaches Lahore for BFAME Championship

Indian Bridge Team reached Lahore via Wahga Border, for the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship, which would be held from 5 to 13 May in a private hotel of Lahore.

Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) President Mubashir Luqman welcomed the Indian players, which included the famous businessman Shiv Nadar and his wife Kiran Shiv Nadar.

The Indian team reached the hotel in tight security and will address the press conference at 4 pm tomorrow, before the championship will begin officially.

Indian team would be looking to take revenge for last year’s loss against Pakistan team, as Pakistan would host the event for the third time in the history of championship.

In the women’s team event, it is expected to be a close competition between Pakistan and India, as Pakistani team would consist of three women from the same family.

Pakistan’s captain will be Fatima Raza whereas her mother Rubina Hai and Fatima’s grand mother Qudsia Dosa would also be part of the team.