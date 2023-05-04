JIT member returns from Zaman Park unavailing

An investigator from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was denied access to the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore.

The investigator was there to deliver a notice of investigation being carried out against the ex-PM.

Notably, the former premier had to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for extension of his bail in nine cases.

The matter revolves around a series of cases against Imran Khan, which are being investigated by the JIT.

According to reports, the JIT representative arrived at Zaman Park to hand over the notice of the investigation. However, the representative was not allowed access to the house and was asked to leave.

PTI leaders have condemned the act, saying that the JIT deliberately chose the day knowing that the former premier had to show up before the high court.