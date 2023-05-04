PHF hires Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans for Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) appointed Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans as consultant for the Junior Asia Cup, which would be held in Oman from May 23 to June 1.

The Dutch coach, who previously served with Pakistan’s national team in the past as well, talked to the media after taking charge as the consultant.

He was satisfied with the preparations of the team and said that players are working hard and training very well for the event.

Oltmans hoped that they would work on the betterment in the different fields, where team is lacking and hoped for a good performance in the event.

He said that there is not much time left but they hope to qualify for the Junior World Cup with a strong finish in the event.

Oltmans revealed that he would be with the team during the event as well and hoped that they would reach the semifinal as well.

Pakistan won the Junior Asia Cup three consecutive times in 1988, 1992 and 1996, but have not won the event since then.

India has also won the event three times, so if one of them wins the Asia Cup this time, they would held the record alone.