GCC countries planning to launch Schengen type visa

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are considering launching a single tourist visa system, similar to the Schengen visa used in Europe.

The move is expected to boost economic growth in the region, according to Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, Fatima al-Sairafi.

The countries are currently studying how to achieve a unified single visa.

The GCC member states include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.

The minister stated that people usually spend their time in several countries rather than in one country while flying from abroad to Europe.

Adopting a single visa system will encourage travelers to visit multiple countries in the region.

The CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin, also believes that future travelers will likely prefer visiting multiple stops and regions.

The entire Gulf region will benefit from having umbrella regulations, policies, and procedures to facilitate growth, according to the UAE’s Undersecretary for the Ministry of Economy, Abdullah al-Saleh.

The GCC countries hope to provide a good experience for visitors, allowing them to visit several countries without restrictions, facilitating cross-border travel with a unified package to visit different countries in the GCC.