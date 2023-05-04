8 govt school teachers killed in Parachinar in separate incidents

Eight teachers of government schools were killed in separate incidents in Parachinar, following which an emergency was imposed in hospitals and security put on high alert in the entire district.

According to the police, eight teachers of government schools were killed in different incidents in the Parachinar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police claim that unidentified persons killed a teacher by firing at a moving vehicle on Shlozan Road, while after the incident, seven teachers were killed in firing in the staff room of Tarimangal High School.

The deceased teachers were identified as Mir Hussain, Jawad Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Jawad Ali, Muhammad Ali, and Ali Hasnain. The teachers belonging to Toori Bangash tribe were performing their examination duties at Tarimangal High School.

According to the police, after the incident, transport routes across the district were closed due to security concerns, while an emergency has been imposed in hospitals as well.

According to sources, all the deceased teachers were posted on examination duty.

According to the local education board, the matriculation examinations organized by the Kohat Board in Parachinar and underway from April 28 have been postponed.

President Arif Alvi condemned the killing of teachers, and hoped the culprits will be arrested soon.

“The attack on teachers by the enemies of knowledge is condemnable,” he said in a statement, and prayed for the victims.

Federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi condemned the killing of innocent people.

“Strict action should be taken against the elements involved in the incident,” he stressed.

Condemnations

President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of eight school teachers in Parachinar and Upper Kurram.

The president expressed grief over the assassination of on-duty teachers in two incidnets.

The attack on teachers by the enemies of education was condemnable.

He expressed the hope that the culprits would soon be arrested and punished as per law.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks in paradise and sympathised with the bereaved families.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the killings of teachers and said that the accused involved in the incident must be immediately arrested and brought before the law.

He said that the police and local administration should immediately launch investigation into the incident and make the findings public, adding that such incidents cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Bilawal also said that steps should be taken to stop such incidents from happening.