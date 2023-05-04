SC fixes case for simultaneous polls across country tomorrow

The Supreme Court has scheduled for hearing tomorrow the case for conducting simultaneous elections across the country on one day.

The Supreme Court will hear the case at 11:30am tomorrow (Friday).

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice of Pakistan will conduct the hearing.

Also Read: Same-day elections likely in August as PDM-PTI flex flexibility

On the other hadn, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested for suspension of the Supreme Court’s decision of holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

The commission made the plea through a separate application, pleading that the Supreme Court should suspend its decision until a verdict on the revision petition on the issue.

Also Read: Top 10 takeaways from SC’s order in Punjab elections case

“If the decision is not suspended, the election commission will suffer an irreparable loss,” the petition requested.

Earlier, the commission filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on its order seeking elections in Punjab on May 14.