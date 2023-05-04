Sindh confirms first case of monkeypox in province

Sindh Health Department on Thursday confirmed the first case of monkey pox in the province.

The provincial health department said monkey pox was confirmed in a person, 30, who came to Karachi from Jeddah in the past few days. The infected person was a driver in Jeddah and he arrived at Karachi airport via Muscat.

Sindh health department said samples were obtained and upon symptoms of monkey pox, the passenger has been shifted to the isolation ward.

Now the health authorities confirmed that PCR test came positive from Dow University of Health Sciences.

Sindh health department said there is only one case of monkeypox in the province.

