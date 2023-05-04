Honesty on wheels: Pakistani taxi drivers return lost items worth millions

The integrity of Pakistani taxi drivers in Dubai shines through incredible acts of honesty as they returned lost items ranging from cash to expensive jewelry to their rightful owners, in the last 14 months.

Pakistani taxi drivers in Dubai have become an example of honesty for the world after they returned more than 5.6 million dirhams, which is equivalent to 430 million Pakistani rupees, of lost valuables and cash to passengers.

In one particular incident, diamonds worth one million dirhams were found in a black bag that was left behind by a passenger. The bag was discovered by a Pakistani driver who promptly submitted it to the authorities.

The authorities then returned the bag to its owner.

In another incident, a driver had forgotten a bag full of gold in his taxi. The Dubai authorities were able to track down the driver, and the bag was returned.

Good deeds never go unnoticed and demonstrates that ethics are still valued and appreciated, even in a fast-paced and busy city like Dubai.