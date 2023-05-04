IMF in talks with Pakistan to set next budget targets

IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter has revealed that the Fund is in talks with Islamabad to determine the next budget targets.

Talking to a foreign news agency, the IMF official said they were engaged in discussions with the Pakistani authorities to determine the next budget’s targets.

The budget targets, particularly determining the fiscal deficit, is one of the last hurdles to the staff-level agreement with Pakistan, Porter claimed.

A $1.1 billion tranche can be released to Pakistan only after the staff-level agreement, sources say.

Also Read: IMF predicts Pakistan’s economic growth rate to be 0.5%, inflation rate 27% in FY2022-23

On the other hand, the IMF has forecast that Pakistan’s economic growth rate in the current financial year is likely to be 0.5% and average inflation rate expected to remain at 27%.

According to its regional outlook report for the Middle East and Central Asia, the international lender says Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to pick up to 3.5% in the next financial year.

In the last fiscal year, the economic growth rate was 6%, the report says, while the IMF insists on further increasing the interest rate.