Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni of North Waziristan district and during intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The fallen heroes included Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of district Tank), Naik Javed lqbal (age 37 years, resident of district Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of district Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of district Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber).

Pakistani Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two.

ISPR DG said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army said security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to martyrs who were martyred in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the martyrs and condolence to the bereaved.

Premier Shehbaz said Pakistan’s armed forces are standing firmly against terrorism and entire nation stands with the security forces and salutes the martyrs.