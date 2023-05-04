Buy Emirates or Etihad ticket, travel entire UAE with ease under new deal

Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways on Thursday said they are expanding their interline agreement in a bid to boost tourism to the United Arab Emirates, focusing first on inbound traffic from locations in Europe and China.

Customers of each airline from this summer can buy a single ticket into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, and return via the other airport, Emirates said in a statement announcing the memorandum of understanding.

“We believe this new agreement provides a strong foundation to develop further opportunities between both airlines and is an example of our commitment to the UAE’s vision for continued economic diversification,” said Emirates President Tim Clark.

The new agreement also provides travellers planning to explore the UAE with the flexibility of one-stop ticketing for their full journey and convenient baggage check-in, Gulf News reported.

In the initial stages of the expanded interline, each carrier will focus on attracting visitors to the UAE by developing inbound interline traffic from select points in Europe and China.

The ‘open jaw’ arrangement will allow visitors to cover as much ground as possible when exploring Abu Dhabi, Dubai or any other emirate, saving time by removing the need to fly home via their arrival airport.

Customers travelling into the UAE also have the option of ‘multi-city flights’, with the choice to travel from one city on both carriers’ networks, and conveniently returning to another point served by either Emirates or Etihad, the newspaper reported.