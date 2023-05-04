Madiha Imam ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Madiha Imam has tied the knot to producer Moji Basar, she announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old actress posted a series of pictures from her wedding photoshoot, where she can be seen wearing a traditional red bridal dress, while her spouse donned a white-colored Sherwani.

“Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

Madiha, however, soon deleted some of the pictures, and the reason for her subsequent deletion of them remains unclear.

Reports citing sources said that the couple solemnized their marriage in Dubai.

Several Pakistani actors and actresses have congratulated the duo on the happy occasion through social media.

Madiha Imam, who is highly regarded for her exceptional performances in both TV dramas and films, started her career in acting with the 2013 drama serial Khalish starring Faysal Qureshi.

Since then she’s gone on to star in several hit dramas serials including Muqaddar, Dushman-e-Jaan, and Ishq Jalebi.

Reportedly, the husband of the actress is associated with the Bollywood industry. Additional details regarding the groom are not yet accessible.