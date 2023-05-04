Criminal record of 51 DSPs be checked, DIG asks CTD and Special Branch

The Lahore deputy inspector general (headquarters) has sent a letter to the Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch and other relevant officers suggesting that the criminal record of 51 deputy superintendents of Punjab police be checked.

The record has been summoned from the police officers of the districts and units concerned.

An order has been issued to dispatch the criminal record of the DSPs to the inspector general’s office within three days.

The authorities claim that the record is being checked for the DSPs’ promotion to the post of SP.

The departmental board for promotion from DSP to SP is likely to be held this month.