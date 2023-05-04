Posters appear in Srinagar praising army chief for Kashmir stance

Some posters are said to have appeared in India-held Kashmir praising Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for reinforcing Pakistan’s firm stance in support of Kashmiri people.

The posters appeared days after the army chief, in a ceremony, reiterated a categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmed all-out support for the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle.

In the posters displayed at various locations in Srinagar, the COAS has been praised for showing solidarity with the residents of held Kashmir and advancing their cause of right to self-determination.

“Thank you Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We are grateful to you for sticking to your national stand regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris,” a poster said.

“Thank you Pakistan Army Chief,” said another.

The posters were displayed allegedly by the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.