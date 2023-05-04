IMF predicts Pakistan’s economic growth rate to be 0.5%, inflation rate 27% in FY2022-23

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Pakistan’s economic growth rate in the current financial year is likely to be 0.5% and average inflation rate expected to remain at 27%.

According to its regional outlook report for the Middle East and Central Asia, the international lender says Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to pick up to 3.5% in the next financial year.

In the last fiscal year, the economic growth rate was 6%, the report says, while the IMF insists on further increasing the interest rate.

It also suggests there is a need to increase the policy rate to control inflation.

The report observes that inflation continues to rise in Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia. The policy rate needs to be increased further to stabilize inflation, it adds.

The document also notes that countries with high inflationary pressures will have to adopt a tighter monetary policy, adding these countries included Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia.

Trade deficit in goods and services is likely to be $37.4 billion in the next fiscal year, the report forecasts, adding exports of goods and services are estimated at $40 billion.

During this period, the volume of imports is likely to exceed $77 billion. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves likely to be $11.7 billion next year.

The budget deficit is estimated to be 6.8% this year and 8.3% next year, the report notes.

Pakistan’s current account deficit is expected to be 2.3% this year and 2.4% the next year, the report adds.