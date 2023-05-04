Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Pakistan committed to SCO charter, multilateralism: PM Shehbaz

FM Bilawal is leading Pakistani delegation to represent
Samaa Web Desk May 04, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Shehbaz Sharif. PHOTO/FILE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s decision to attend SCO Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

The premier said Pakistan is committed to playing its part to advance country’s shared values of peace and stability in the region.

“We are all for win win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Read More: FM Bilawal reaches India’s Goa for SCO Summit

goa

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div