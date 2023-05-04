Pakistan committed to SCO charter, multilateralism: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s decision to attend SCO Council of Foreign Minister’s meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter and multilateralism.

The premier said Pakistan is committed to playing its part to advance country’s shared values of peace and stability in the region.

“We are all for win win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

